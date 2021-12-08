Cuba-CARICOM Cooperation Is A Model To The Region: FM Rodriguez

"Our strong relationship is continuously refreshed in international forums, where CARICOM States support the fight against U.S. economic blockade," he stressed.

On Wednesday, Cuba celebrates the 49th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with Barbados, Guyana, Jamaica, and Trinidad and Tobago, four countries that belong to the Caribbean Community (CARICOM). This historic act has grown over the years into a strong fraternal relationship between CARICOM and Cuba.

“Our countries' relationship is an example of South-South Cooperation, which is continuously refreshed by regular interactions in international forums," Cuban Foreing Affairs Minister Bruno Rodriguez stated.

The Chancellor recalled that CARICOM States have condemned the U.S. economic blockade against Cuba before the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and that the CARICOM-Cuba Free Trade Agreement promotes sustainable development.

"This accord has developed our country's human resources, boosting our disaster management capacity, and promoting agriculture and health investments," he stressed.

Belice´s PM at #76UNGA: The UNGA's persistent call over 3 decades to end the embargo against the Cuban people has been ignored. The Cuban people is forced to work under the burden of an illegal and unilateral economic, trade and financial embargo. #UnblockCuba @JAQuintanillaR pic.twitter.com/UrYlsYsdOX — Misión Cuba Ginebra (@MisionCubaONUG) December 8, 2021

Antigua and Barbuda’s Prime Minister Gaston Browne recognized that Cuba sent medical personnel to his country when it faced the worst COVID-19 wave. "We will never forget this solidarity action," he stated and extended his best wishes for the well-being of the Cuban people. "Proud of our Caribbean identity, we are confident that our relations with CARICOM will continue to flourish in the years ahead, despite the challenges we face,” Rodriguez stated. Established in 1973, CARICOM currently comprises Antigua and Barbuda, the Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Montserrat, Saint Lucia, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, and Trinidad and Tobago.