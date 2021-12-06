    • Live
Cayo Santamaria to Host International Event on Tourism in Cuba

    The beaches and hotels of Cayo Santamaría will host the III Destinos Gaviota International Tourism Exchange from December 7 to 12, with the presence of 700 tour operators from all over the world. | Photo: Twitter @EcoCuba3

Published 6 December 2021 (5 hours 29 minutes ago)
Opinion

The beaches and hotels on Cayo Santamaria will host the 3rd Destinos Gaviota International Tourism Exchange, scheduled from December 7 to 12 and attended by 700 tour operators worldwide.

The Paraiso Hotel, some 100 kilometers from Santa Clara, a central Cuban city, will be the main host of the event, which will also welcome travel agents, airlines, media representatives and retail agencies.

“The beaches of the key were classified in 2021 as the second-best in the world, in the list published by the TripAdvisor travel portal, and that makes us proud and demands new challenges,” Carlos Manuel Camilo, the Gaviota S.A. Tourism Group delegate in the territory, said in exclusive statements to Prensa Latina on Monday.

He pointed out that the 3rd Tourism Exchange is an opportunity to show that the Gaviota group is committed to an excellent service, always hand in hand with companies such as Gaviota Tour, Transgaviota, Marinas Gaviota and AT Comercial, which guarantee the success of operations. Camilo pointed out that it also ensures a commercial action after the Covid-19 pandemic, which has affected the whole world and consequently damaged the tourism industry.

During the conference, events will also take place within the hotels, where a variety of services will be promoted, such as business meetings and the use of rooms with all the conditions required for group weddings.

PL
by teleSUR/capc-
