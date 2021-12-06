Cayo Santamaria to Host International Event on Tourism in Cuba

Carlos Manuel Camilo, the Gaviota S.A. Tourism Group delegate in the area, pointed out that the 3rd Tourism Exchange is an opportunity to show that the Gaviota group is committed to excellent service, always hand in hand with companies such as Gaviota Tour, Transgaviota, Marinas Gaviota and AT Comercial, which guarantee the success of operations.

The beaches and hotels on Cayo Santamaria will host the 3rd Destinos Gaviota International Tourism Exchange, scheduled from December 7 to 12 and attended by 700 tour operators worldwide.

The Paraiso Hotel, some 100 kilometers from Santa Clara, a central Cuban city, will be the main host of the event, which will also welcome travel agents, airlines, media representatives and retail agencies.

“The beaches of the key were classified in 2021 as the second-best in the world, in the list published by the TripAdvisor travel portal, and that makes us proud and demands new challenges,” Carlos Manuel Camilo, the Gaviota S.A. Tourism Group delegate in the territory, said in exclusive statements to Prensa Latina on Monday.

��️ On November 15th, #Cuba���� will open its frontiers.

✈️ Tourism system is ready for reopening.

�� Workers are duly inmunized.

⛱️ Our country is a safe destination.#CubaAbre pic.twitter.com/D6WRqqJDvT — Cancillería de Cuba (@CubaMINREX) November 3, 2021

He pointed out that the 3rd Tourism Exchange is an opportunity to show that the Gaviota group is committed to an excellent service, always hand in hand with companies such as Gaviota Tour, Transgaviota, Marinas Gaviota and AT Comercial, which guarantee the success of operations. Camilo pointed out that it also ensures a commercial action after the Covid-19 pandemic, which has affected the whole world and consequently damaged the tourism industry.

During the conference, events will also take place within the hotels, where a variety of services will be promoted, such as business meetings and the use of rooms with all the conditions required for group weddings.