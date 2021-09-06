Cuba Begins COVID-19 Vaccination in Children Over 2 Years Old

By the end of this month, all Cuban citizens are likely to have received at least one dose of the Abdala, Sovereign 02, or Sovereign Plus vaccines.

On Monday, Cuba began a massive COVID-19 immunization of its pediatric population with Sovereign 02 vaccine and became thus the first country to vaccinate over-2-years-old citizens.

After verifying the quality, safety, and immunogenicity of the Sovereign 02 vaccine in this population group, the Center for State Control of Medicines, Medical Equipment and Devices (CECMED) authorized the emergency use of this vaccine in children and adolescents.

Previously, Finlay Vaccine Institute (IFV) conducted clinical trials in 350 children and adolescents, to whom health authorities administrated two doses of the vaccine in a 28-day interval and an additional shot of the Sovereign Plus vaccine on day 56. IFV concluded that the Sovereign vaccine was 91,2 percent efficient in preventing symptomatic disease in the pediatric population.

The immunization of over-2-years-old children coincides with the resumption of the school year 2020-2021 virtually, through classes broadcast on television. The vaccination of this population group will be carried out gradually and intensively, and it is likely to finish by Nov. 15.

Since July 29, Cuba has developed a mass coronavirus immunization campaign in adults. So far, health authorities have administrated over 4 million doses of the Abdala, Sovereign 02, or Sovereign Plus vaccines. By the end of September, all Cuban citizens are likely to have received at least one dose of these vaccines.

This Caribbean nation will gradually reopen its borders from Nov. 15, once 92,6 percent of its population would be fully immunized. The reopening seeks to restore the domestic tourism market, which was the second source of foreign exchange income to the country before the pandemic.

Upon reopening, authorities will not carry out previous health protocols established for the arrival of travelers, such as PCR testing. However, random diagnostic tests will still be carried out in all airports. As of Sept. 6, Cuba had reported 696,904 coronavirus cases and 5,788 related deaths, 85 of which occurred in the last 24 hours.