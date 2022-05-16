China Remains Against Restrictive Measures Targeting Russia

China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said that restrictive measures against Russia will not settle the problem but will rather hasten the spread of the Ukrainian crisis.

The Chinese official's statements came on Monday in response to G7 countries' foreign ministers, urging Beijing two days earlier to adhere to sanctions imposed against Russia following the launch of its special military operation in Ukraine.

"China always decides its own position and policy," Zhao Lijian said, and added: "We have always opposed the imposition of unilateral sanctions on other countries beyond the authorization of international law and the United Nations."

According to Zhao, sanctions against Russia "are not an effective means to solve the problem, but will accelerate the spread of the Ukraine crisis and generate new and complex problems." In this respect, the spokesman said that "China calls on all parties to do more to encourage and promote peace talks."

Speaking along these lines, Zhao also warned "relevant countries" not to "in any way harm China's legitimate interests in handling the Ukraine problem and relations with Russia."

On Saturday, foreign ministers of G7 member countries called on China to "support, in accordance with international law, Ukraine's sovereignty and independence along with the integrity of its internationally recognized borders, and to resolutely urge Russia to stop its military aggression against Ukraine."

"We call on China not to assist Russia in its war of aggression against Ukraine, not to undermine the sanctions imposed on Russia for its attack on Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, not to justify Russian actions in Ukraine, and to desist from engaging in information, manipulation, disinformation and other means to legitimize Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine," a joint statement of the foreign ministers says.