China: Collaboration With BRICS to Enhance Common Development

Chinese President Xi Jinping said China is committed to greater joint development worldwide through collaboration with all countries, including the BRICS nations.

The President's remarks were part of a message of congratulations delivered to a virtual meeting of representatives from political parties, think tanks and civil society organizations from the BRICS countries as well as other developing nations.

According to Xi, there is a great need for BRICS nations to stay true to the founding purposes of the bloc and work with other developing countries to meet challenges and usher in a brighter future. The President said the world is grappling with a brittle recovery of the economy, a growing development gap, and acute challenges such as climate change and digital governance.

Xi also said that China is keen to work with every country, including the BRICS nations, to hasten the implementation of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, continuously promote the deployment of the Global Development Initiatives, and build a global development community together.

The Chinese President also said that political parties, think tanks, and civil society organizations of BRICS and other developing countries should live up to their responsibilities, enhance exchanges, and bring wisdom and power to realize joint global development.

The acronym BRICS refers to Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. The online meeting was attended by more than 130 political party leaders and representatives of think tanks and civil society organizations from 10 countries.

On occasion, the participants highly praised China's outstanding development achievements. Foreign representatives said that the Global Development Initiative and the Global Security Initiative introduced by Chinese President Xi Jinping had contributed significantly to world peace and development as well as to the building of a community with a shared future for humanity.

The meeting agreed that, amid the difficult global scenario full of uncertainty and insecurity, BRICS political parties, think tanks, and civil society organizations have a responsibility to safeguard the UN-centered international system firmly, repudiate bloc politics and camp confrontation, promote coordinated development in the economic, social and environmental fields, and bring equity and prosperity to the world.