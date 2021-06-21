Cuba Appreciates Global Solidarity against the US Blockade

The international community has expressed a broad rejection of the U.S. blockade, which has been called a flagrant violation of international law.

On Sunday, Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel thanked the solidarity of thousands of people who demanded an end to the economic blockade that the United States has maintained against the Caribbean island for more than 60 years.

RELATED: 'Biden Lift the Blockade', Solidarity Groups With Cuba Demand

"Thank you for the wave of solidarity that reached us today in thousands of voices against the blockade from 50 cities around the world," he said, adding that the Cuban people returned the embrace with actions carried out from the cities of Matanzas and Holguin.

"Those who try to stop love with violence are wasting their time," he stressed.

Social activists and artists held rallies in solidarity with Cuba from countries such as Italy, China, Australia, Spain, United Kingdom, Paraguay, and Ecuador. Actions to reject the blockade against Cuba also took place in 15 U.S. cities.

At the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) meeting to be held on June 23, Cuba's Foreign Affairs Minister Bruno Rodriguez will present a resolution against the economic, trade, and financial blockade that the United States established against the Cuban revolution in 1962.

For over 25 years, "the international community has expressed a broad rejection of the blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba, calling it a flagrant violation of international law and the UN Charter, and a major obstacle to the development of the Caribbean nation," the Foreign Affairs Ministry recalled.

On Saturday night, Cuban diplomats arrived in New York to participate in the UNGA vote against the blockade.