PCR & Vaccine Certificate Will Not Be Required to Enter Cuba

On Monday, the Health Ministry (MINSAP) announced that Cuba will no longer request a negative PCR test or a vaccination certificate as requirements for travelers wishing to enter the country.

The Cuban government indicated that this decision considers the international and national epidemiological situation and the levels of immunization achieved against the coronavirus.

The MINSAP Epidemiology director Francisco Duran announced that the new policy will take effect as of Wednesday. However, authorities will continue to carry out random tests at the Island's entry points and maintain the mandatory use of masks.

The measure is part of the relaxation in the requirements for tourists that Cuba has been taking since the end of 2021. On Nov. 15, 2021, this country stopped requiring travelers to be quarantined after overcoming several months of rising infections.

"The Media Marathon against the blockade" initiative had the participation of dozens of media, organizations, solidarity and compatriot voices, who came together to denounce the illegal, immoral and criminal policy of the US vs Cuba.#VamosConTodo until the end of the blockade https://t.co/NwfWsB7hYM — Embassy of Cuba in Norway (@EmbaCubaNorueg) April 4, 2022

Cuba's main sources of foreign currency come from the sale of professional services abroad and tourism. For this reason, it is expected that the release of epidemiological restrictions will generate an economic recovery after over 18 months of a drastic reduction in visitors.

Before COVID-19 arrived in Cuba in March 2020, tourism contributed around 10 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP). For this year, the Caribbean country has set itself the goal of receiving 2.5 million visitors.

Currently, 10 million out of 11.2 million inhabitants of Cuba have received all doses with nationally manufactured vaccines. This figure is equivalent to 90 percent of the total population and 95 percent of the vaccinable population.

