Cuba Joins Dialogue on Energy Transition in Germany

During a work meeting between Liván Arronte, Cuba's Minister of Energy and Mines, and executives of Siemens Energy, the possibility of joining forces to work on projects related to the energy sector was discussed.

On his official Twitter account, the minister said that the business people were willing to resume negotiations with Cuba to move forward in the energy field.

Arronte participated in the Dialogue on Energy Transition held in Germany, where he met with Klaus Ernst, chairman of the German Parliament's Committee on Economy and Energy. The minister also discussed with Dr. Ajay Mathur, director-general of the International Solar Alliance, Cuba's prospects in developing renewable energy sources (RES).

In this regard, his meetings with Simone Peter, president of the German Renewable Energy Federation, and Francesco La Camera, director-general of the International Renewable Energy Agency (Irena), on joint projects in this field were noticeable. Irena, for its part, undertook to grant financial support for the construction of photovoltaic parks that will generate 15 megawatts (MW).

The Cuban government aims at solving energy difficulties with sustainable variants of clean mechanisms such as solar and wind energy sources. In the most recent meeting of the Council of Ministers, it was ratified that the country will have to make rapid progress in its programs to reach 2030 with 37 percent of the energy generated from RES.

Along these lines, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero called to move forward in developing this field. The head of state, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez for his part said: "We have to accelerate the transition to cleaner energies." In addition, referring to the experience of the Mariel Special Development Zone, he said that there are companies that have many resources and can go further in this area.