News > Cuba

Cuba Advances Research on Nasal Vaccine Against COVID-19

  • People wear face masks as they walk down a street amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Havana, Cuba, Oct. 2, 2021.

    People wear face masks as they walk down a street amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Havana, Cuba, Oct. 2, 2021. | Photo: Joaquin Hernandez/Xinhua

Published 23 December 2021
Cuban scientists are advancing research on a nasal vaccine against COVID-19, Eduardo Martinez, president of the state-owned biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries group BioCubaFarma, said Thursday.

"Final evaluations are underway to complete development of the vaccine, #Mambisa," Martinez posted on Twitter.
   
"We think it may help prevent transmission of #SARSCoV2 and provide a certain level of immunity," the scientist added.

Martinez assured that the vaccine candidate Mambisa "has demonstrated a high mucosal immune response against SARS-CoV-2 in clinical studies. It could be very effective against transmission."
   
Cuba has three homegrown vaccines against COVID-19 (Abdala, Soberana-02 and Soberana Plus), which it has used to mass immunize the 11.2 million Cubans.
   
Mambisa, one of the few nasal application COVID-19 vaccines in the world, and Soberana-01 are two other Cuban vaccine candidates still under research.

Xinhua
by teleSUR/MS
