Cuba Advances Research on Nasal Vaccine Against COVID-19

Get our newsletter delivered directly to your inbox
I have already subscribed | Do not show this message again
Boletines
Your email has been successfully registered.
Cuban scientists are advancing research on a nasal vaccine against COVID-19, Eduardo Martinez, president of the state-owned biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries group BioCubaFarma, said Thursday.
"Final evaluations are underway to complete development of the vaccine, #Mambisa," Martinez posted on Twitter.
"We think it may help prevent transmission of #SARSCoV2 and provide a certain level of immunity," the scientist added.