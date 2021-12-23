Cuba Advances Research on Nasal Vaccine Against COVID-19

"Final evaluations are underway to complete development of the vaccine, #Mambisa," Martinez posted on Twitter.



"We think it may help prevent transmission of #SARSCoV2 and provide a certain level of immunity," the scientist added.



Martinez assured that the vaccine candidate Mambisa "has demonstrated a high mucosal immune response against SARS-CoV-2 in clinical studies. It could be very effective against transmission."



Cuba has three homegrown vaccines against COVID-19 (Abdala, Soberana-02 and Soberana Plus), which it has used to mass immunize the 11.2 million Cubans.



Mambisa, one of the few nasal application COVID-19 vaccines in the world, and Soberana-01 are two other Cuban vaccine candidates still under research.