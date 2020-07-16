Ecuador Exceeds 5,150 Deaths From COVID-19

Ecuador's Health Ministry (MSP) Wednesday reported 45 new deaths from COVID-19 over the last 24 hours, bringing the overall death toll to 5,158 deaths. The MSP also assured that 3,343 deaths have been registered from symptoms similar to those caused by the new coronavirus.
In this South American country, 759 new positive cases of COVID-19 were registered, which brings the number of confirmed infections to 70,329 so far.
Most of the COVID-19 deaths were registered in the provinces of Guayas (1,637), Manabi (695), Pichincha (588), Santa Elena (328), Los Rios (312), and El Oro (311).
Since the first case was reported on Feb. 29, health authorities have carried out 190,349 tests, thanks to which 95,450 cases have been ruled out, while 5,900 patients have been recovered from the virus, and another 9,200 patients were discharged from hospital.
Of the 24 provinces of Ecuador, Guayas tops the list of infections with 16,682 cases, which is equivalent to 27.18 percent nationwide. Meanwhile, Pichincha registers 11,079 positive cases, which represents 18.05 percent of the infections in the entire country.
Control of the pandemic in this South American country has been hampered by cases of corruption in the acquisition of medical supplies. This occurs when most of the population disapproves of the President Lenin Moreno administration.
"In a study on the political and health crisis in Latin America, published by the Argentine consultancy Trespuntozero, it was found that 90 percent of Ecuadorians consider that their government has carried out acts of corruption during the health emergency," local outlet Pichincha Comunicaciones recalled.