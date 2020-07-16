Spain Records Highest Covid-19 Infections Since May 10

In just one week the city of Barcelona has tripled its COVID-19 infections.

Spain reported on Thursday the most significant increase of the COVID-19 pandemic infections in two months, reaching 580 new cases.

Outbreaks have been identified in the regions of Aragon and Catalonia as the vast majority of the over 5,000 cases diagnosed in the last seven days belong to these communities, authorities said.

In just one week, the city of Barcelona has tripled its COVID-19 infections. From June 29 to July 5, there were 164 new cases recorded, while from July 6 to 12, another 458 cases were confirmed, the city's Mayor Ada Colau reported.

During an interview on Catalonia's television on Wednesday, the Major said that although "No one is raising total confinement, right now," it has not been ruled out to take steps to contain the outbreaks detected.

➡️Sanidad acuerda con las CCAA el “Plan de respuesta temprana en un escenario de control de la pandemia por COVID-19”



➡️El CI del SNS ha aprobado el documento que servirá de guía para prevenir y atajar posibles incrementos de la transmisión https://t.co/0mFGejcpqZ pic.twitter.com/90uU9fBpz5 — Ministerio de Sanidad (@sanidadgob) July 16, 2020

Some of the restrictions imposed establish home confinement in the Lleida area, which affects about 160,000 people.

On the other hand, the Ministry of Health reported that over the previous 24 hours, cases in Aragon rose from 160 to 266.

Spain opened its borders to Portugal and other 14 countries outside of the European Union on July 1. According to the decision, visitors from Australia, Canada, Japan, Morocco, and New Zealand will be allowed into Spain without quarantine.

Although Catalonia is the first region to impose a lockdown, parts of Galicia in the northwest have been sealed off to visitors. In contrast, in the Andalucia region, authorities made masks compulsory even on the beach or at swimming pools.