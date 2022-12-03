Argentina Defeats Australia and Qualifies for Qatar 2022 Quarterfinals

The Argentine national team stays alive in the Qatar 2022 World Cup thanks to a victory over the Australian team in the round of 16, ending in a 2-1 in favor of the South American team.

With a goal by Lionel Messi and another by Julián Álvarez, the Albiceleste advanced to the quarterfinals, where they will face the Netherlands, who previously defeated the United States by two goals.



The Australian team's goal was an own goal by Enzo Fernandez, who deflected Craig Goodwin's shot in the 77th minute and confused the goalkeeper. However, it was not enough to knock the Argentines out of the World Cup in Qatar.

#Arg do it!! They make it the quarter finals and will face #Ned after beating #Aus 2-1 pic.twitter.com/Sw8Sxt9fRt — From The Field - teleSUR English (@From_The_Field) December 3, 2022

Although most of the game was dominated by the South Americans, the Australians pressed hard and came close to tying the score on a couple of occasions.

Argentina has won the World Cup twice, in 1978 (when it played at home) and in Mexico 1986, the latter with the protagonist participation of Diego Armando Maradona, who in that tournament scored the so-called Goal of the Century against England.

For years, the Argentine press has been calling for the Albiceleste to win another Cup, now with a team led by Messi, who has never won the World Cup.

In the group stage, the South American team lost 2-1 to Saudi Arabia, beat Mexico 2-0 and defeated Poland 2-0.