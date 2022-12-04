England Buries Senegal’s Hopes in Qatar World Cup

The Senegalese team created more chances to score in the first half and a great save by Jordan Pickford prevented Boulaye Dia from giving the defeated side the lead after 38 minutes.

England buried Senegal's hopes for the Qatar 2022 soccer World Cup here today by defeating them 3-0 in the round of 16.

Goals from Jordan Henderson in the 38th minute, Harry Kane (45+3) and Bukayo Saka sealed the Africans' fate at the Al Bayt stadium.

The Senegalese team created more chances to score in the first half and a great save by Jordan Pickford prevented Boulaye Dia from giving the defeated side the lead after 38 minutes.

However, the Senegalese committed two errors that were well exploited by the English to swing the game in their favor before the break.

Henderson calmed England's nerves after 38 minutes to make it 1-0 from Jude Bellingham's pass.

Shortly after, Kane made it 2-0 with a shot past goalkeeper Edouard Mendy in the 44th minute to move to within one goal of Wayne Rooney's record 53 goals for England.

In the second half, Saka scored England's third with a fine finish past Mendy from Phil Foden's cross.

England will now face defending champions France, who beat Poland 3-1 on Sunday.