Croatia Beat Japan on Penalties and Advance to Quarterfinals

Goalkeeper Doninik Livakovic was his country's hero as he upset three Japanese players in the penalty shootout.

On Monday night, Croatia advanced to the quarterfinals of the World Cup in Qatar after beating Japan 3-1.

This was the first match of the current round that could not be finished in 90 minutes since it had to be prolonged in order to define the winner, which will face Brazil or South Korea. Goals were made by the Croatian Ivan Perisic and by the Japanese Daizen Maeda.

Croatia goalkeeper Doninik Livakovic was his country's hero as he upset three Japanese players in the penalty shootout to escort his team into the Qatar World Cup quarterfinals.

Livakovic saved penalties from Takumi Minamino, Kauru Mitoma and Maya Yoshida after the two sides tied 1-1 in the regular time and the goalless extra time in the Al Janoub Stadium.

Goal: Ivan Perisic equalizer for Croatia vs Japan.



The first Croatian player to score a goal at three different World Cups. pic.twitter.com/tn9O9eWa1C — FT90Extra (@FT90Extra) December 5, 2022

Daizen Maedo put Japan ahead in the 43rd minute, scoring from close range after Croatia failed to deal with a Japanese corner routine that ended with Ritsu Doan curling in a left-foot cross.

Ivan Peresic equalized with an angled header 10 minutes into the second half, following an excellent diagonal cross from Dejan Lovren.

The remainder of the 90 minutes and extra-time failed to produce any more goals, despite the efforts of both sides and the game was decided from the always-dramatic penalty spot. In the shootout, Croatia outscored Japan 3-1.