Qatar 2022 World Cup: Brazil Knocks Out South Korea 4 -1

The Brazil national team played this Monday against South Korea to seek a place in the quarterfinals of the Qatar 2022 World Cup at the 974 stadium.

The Brazilian national team has knocked out South Korea out of the World Cup with a 4 - 1 win in Monday's match, advancing to the quaterfinals.

This was the first game between Brazil and South Korea in the World Cup, as their previous seven matches were friendlies.

Bra pays tribute to O Reí Pele at the 10 minute mark against Kor

The brazilian side delivered an excellent performance, scoring 4 goals in the first half of the match with goals from Vinicius Jr, Neymar Jr, Richarlison and Paquetá, while South Korea scored one goal supplied by Paik Seung-ho in the 76 minute.

In the last 60 years, only one other team scored 4 goals in the first half of a World Cup knockout stage match, when Germany played against Brazil, in 2014, in a 7-1 semifinal win.

Following the win the brazilian players show their support for Pelé by displaying a banner with his name. Pelé had been transferrred to palliative care over the weekend, following a nonreponse to colon cancer treatment he had been undergoing.

The Canarinha came into the match after two wins and one loss, while South Korea qualified by earning one win, one draw and one loss.

In their record, the South American team has six wins and one loss.

In addition, South Korea has never defeated a South American team in a World Cup. This is the first time they have been in the round of 16 since 2010, when they lost 1-2 to Uruguay.

The next match for our stars is on Friday, 9 December, against Croatia.