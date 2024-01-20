Iran Promises to Revenge the Killed of 5 Advisers in Syria

Five military advisers serving for the IRGC mission in Syria were martyred along with several Syrian forces in an Israeli attack on a three-story residential building in the Mezza neighbourhood of Damascus.

Iran condemned in the strongest terms the killing of five military advisers of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) in an Israeli attack on Syria, saying it reserves the right to respond to the "organized terrorism" of the Israeli government.

"In addition to the political, legal and international application of these aggressive and criminal measures, the Islamic Republic of Iran reserves the right to respond to the organized terrorism of the false Zionist regime at the appropriate time and place"said the spokesman of the Foreign Ministry, Nasser Kanani.

The spokesman stated that the repeated violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria and the escalation of aggressive and provocative attacks against various objectives in Syria by the Israeli infanticide regime shows the impotence and clumsiness of this regime in the battleground and in the fight against resistance forces in Gaza and the West Bank, so it seeks to spread instability and insecurity in the region.

Israel assassinated Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) military officials in a missile strike on Damascus early on January 20.

"Certainly, the continuation of such terrorist and criminal acts, which are indicative of the growing failure and defeats of the illegitimate Zionist regime in achieving its malicious objectives and the depth of its frustration with the fighters of the Resistance Front, will not go unanswered by the Islamic Republic of Iran," said Iranian President Seyed Ebrahim Raisi as well.

In this regard, both called on governments, regional and international organizations, including the United Nations Security Council, to have a clear and decisive reaction to the aggressive, terrorist and criminal actions of the Zionist regime.

Five military advisers serving for the IRGC mission in Syria were martyred along with several Syrian forces in an Israeli attack on a three-story residential building in the Mezza neighbourhood of Damascus, which houses several diplomatic missions.

Hojjatollah Omidvar, Ali Aqazadeh, Hossein Mohammadi, Saeed Karimi and Mohammad Amin Samadi are the so-called martyrs' advisers in Syria.