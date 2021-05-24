Costa Rica Halts On-Site and Virtual Classes Till July

The Education Minister highlighted the impossibility of undertaking virtual classes since at least 400,000 students lack Internet access in their homes.

Costa Rica's Education Ministry (MEP) on Monday started the suspension of classes due to a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases.

Education Minister Giselle Cruz explained that the halt in the sector would last until June 24, after which there will be a vacation period to resume classes on July 12.

The interruption implies that students will not receive face-to-face or virtual lessons, and teachers will not have to comply with a timetable.

The 2021 Scool year will extend until January next year, when a new school term will start from Feb. 17 till Dec. 22.

Last year, the MEP opted for virtual and distance classes; however, 90,000 students dropped the school out.

Defending social inclusion, Cruz highlighted the impossibility of undertaking virtual classes since at least 400,000 students lack Internet access in their homes.

Costa Rica is battling a new surge in COVID-19 contagions, which have shown record numbers this month. As of Monday morning, health authorities had confirmed 299,219 cases and 3,765 fatalities.