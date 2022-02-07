Costa Rica: Second Round To Define the New President

On Sunday, the preliminary result of the general Presidential elections showed Chaves and Figueres going to a runoff.

According to preliminary results of general elections, released on Sunday, the former President Jose Maria Figueres of the National Liberation Party and its counterpart from the Social Democratic Party, Rodrigo Chaves, went to a runoff in Costa Rica Presidential elections.

The Supreme Electoral Court (TSE) reported that from the 6,847 voting centers throughout the country, 79.96 percent were counted, which placed Figueres first, with 27.36 percent of votes.

In Sunday's general elections, Chaves was second, with 16.67 percent of the valid votes cast. Fabricio Alvarado, the evangelical preacher of the New Republican Party, was in third place with 17.93 percent of the valid vote.

Alvarado did not recognize his defeat; he believed in a rebound during the runoff. The TSE considered these are the initial results; the final ones are expected to be released by Tuesday.