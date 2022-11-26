    • Live
News > Bolivia

Constitution Commission Approves Census Project in Bolivia

    The project, promoted by the Movement towards Socialism (MAS), received six votes in favor, one rejection and one blank. Nov. 26, 2022. | Photo: Twitter: @Diputados_Bol

Published 26 November 2022
Opinion

The bill includes the content of decree 4824 that sets the population and housing census in Bolivia for March 23, 2024.

The Constitution Committee of the Bolivian Chamber of Deputies approved on Friday bill 005, which sets the date of the Population and Housing Census for 2024 in the South American country.

The project, promoted by the Movement towards Socialism (MAS), received six votes in favor, one rejection and one blank.

The initiative includes the content of Decree 4824 which sets the census for March 23, 2024 and for September of the same year the redistribution of tax sharing resources.

It also incorporates the delivery of census data for the reallocation of legislative seats.

After the bill was approved by the Commission, the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Jerges Mercado, called a legislative session to deal with the census law.

By means of a press release, the head of the Chamber of Deputies called for the reinstatement of the plenary session of the Chamber of Deputies at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

RT - Prensa Latina
by teleSUR/BGF
