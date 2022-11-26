Constitution Commission Approves Census Project in Bolivia

The bill includes the content of decree 4824 that sets the population and housing census in Bolivia for March 23, 2024.

The Constitution Committee of the Bolivian Chamber of Deputies approved on Friday bill 005, which sets the date of the Population and Housing Census for 2024 in the South American country.

The project, promoted by the Movement towards Socialism (MAS), received six votes in favor, one rejection and one blank.

The initiative includes the content of Decree 4824 which sets the census for March 23, 2024 and for September of the same year the redistribution of tax sharing resources.

#Bolivia | The president of Bolivia, Luis Arce, announced early Saturday that the date for the nationwide census will be March 23, 2024.https://t.co/UK4FXfBtGz pic.twitter.com/eOU0PomzUd — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) November 12, 2022

It also incorporates the delivery of census data for the reallocation of legislative seats.

After the bill was approved by the Commission, the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Jerges Mercado, called a legislative session to deal with the census law.

By means of a press release, the head of the Chamber of Deputies called for the reinstatement of the plenary session of the Chamber of Deputies at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.