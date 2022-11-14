LATAM Anti-Imperialist Journalists To Hold a Virtual Meeting

The event was convened by the Peruvian newspaper El Puka, Resumen Latinoamericano, ComuniSur, La Voz TV, Plaza de la Dignidad Radio, and the Tertulias en Cuarentena.

The "Third Meeting of Anti-Imperialist Communicators of Our America" ​​will be held virtually on November 16 and 17 and its main objective will be the coordination of actions to respond to media terrorism promoted by the United States and its allies.

The previous editions of the Meeting were held in Bolivia, in the cities of La Paz in 2016 and in Vallegrande 2017. There, Latin American journalists reflected on the role of alternative media in making popular struggles visible.

On this occasion, the meeting will feature several exhibitions in which four journalists will present their papers, which will be discussed later in a debate open to all participants.

The number of journalists killed in Latin America rose by 75% between 2015 and 2020. https://t.co/UClTIPAV0R — OpenGlobalRights (@OGR_EN) November 6, 2022

The Third Meeting will bring together journalists from Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Nicaragua, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay, and Venezuela.

Among the most prominent journalists will be Carlos Aznarez (Argentina), Arleen Rodriguez Derivet (Cuba), Marcelo Osses (Chile), and Jorge Olmos, teleSUR's vice president of content.

The participation of journalists linked to the Latin American Indigenous peoples, as well as communicators from the Brazilian Landless Movement, is also expected.

