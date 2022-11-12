Bolivian President Announces That Census Will Be Held in 2024

"Based on these preliminary results (of the census) the redistribution of resources will be made in September 2024, one month earlier than we had proposed," Arce said.

The president of Bolivia, Luis Arce, announced early Saturday that the date for the nationwide census will be March 23, 2024.

"I want to announce two decisions. First, the national population and housing census will be carried out on March 23, 2024," said Arce in a message broadcast on national television.

"Second, based on these preliminary results, the redistribution of resources will be made in September 2024, one month earlier than we had proposed," he said.

The Bolivian head of state also called on all democratic political forces to unite and reject the violent sectors that have imposed a strike in the department of Santa Cruz for the last 21 days.

The strike, in 21 days, "has mourned the Bolivian family with four deaths, hundreds of wounded, a complaint of gang rape, aggressions against women and enormous damages to our economy", denounced the President.

He emphasized that "once again the country was being threatened by destabilizing attempts by some people who intend to interrupt the democratic order".

"A technical act such as a census in no other country has become a political pretext to destabilize a government and confront the population", he denounced when making reference to the civic strike promoted by the authorities of Santa Cruz, opposed to the national government headed by Luis Arce.

Thus, the chief of state urged "all democratic currents" in the country to unite and "close the way to violence and attempts to break the constitutional order".

In Bolivia, the law indicates that national censuses must be carried out every 10 years. The last one was carried out in 2012.

The president said that the 2019 coup d'état against then president Evo Morales and the Covid-19 pandemic caused a delay in the steps programmed to carry out the population census this year.