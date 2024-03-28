US State Department's Message is Ridiculous: Venezuelan FM Gil

Once again, Washington is trying to discredit the upcoming Venezuelan presidential elections.

Through a message posted on social media on Wednesday night, Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Yvan Gil described as "ridiculous and shameful" a statement issued by the spokesperson of the United States Department of State, Matthew Miller, who questioned the democratic nature of the Venezuelan presidential elections scheduled for July 28th.

Miller's opinions were disseminated through an account on the social network X identified as the "U.S. Embassy in Venezuela," which was involved in supporting Juan Guaido, a right-wing politician who declared himself "interim president" in 2019.

In response to Washington's new attempt to meddle in Venezuela's internal affairs, Foreign Minister Gil issued a statement on Thursday, which is presented below:

"The Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela categorically rejects the statement of March 27, 2024, from the government of the United States of America in which the heads of the operation against Venezuela finally show their faces, like owners of a circus attempting to discredit and delegitimize the upcoming presidential elections.

Given the strength of the Venezuelan electoral system, proven in more than 30 elections since 1998, the United States seeks to minimize the participation of 37 political forces that, covering the broad ideological spectrum existing in the country, registered 13 presidential candidacies, including 12 identified as opposition.

Furthermore, the United States seeks to conceal that it was the internal dynamics of the Venezuelan oppositions that ended up displacing political sectors committed to terrorist, unconstitutional, antidemocratic, and violent actions, which have repeatedly shown no sincere intentions of measuring themselves electorally against the people but rather of taking actions to ensure U.S. interests and those of the Venezuelan oligarchy surnames.

Venezuela has fully complied not only with the legal and constitutional norms to carry out the upcoming presidential elections on July 28, 2024, but also with every point of the agreement signed between the legitimate government of Venezuela and the self-proclaimed Unitary Platform of a small sector of the Venezuelan right.

This contrasts with the permanent sabotage against the Barbados Agreement and the other agreements proposed in direct dialogues between the U.S. government and the Bolivarian government.

Venezuela is proud of its electoral system and eager to maintain peace, economic growth, and national political stability. Faced with this new attempt by the State Department to take the path of extremism against Venezuelan democracy, Bolivarian dignity will make them fail time and time again."