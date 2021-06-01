Roadblocks Begin To Be Lifted in Colombia

The points of resistance will be gradually unblocked, depending on the Duque administration's willingness to set up a dialogue table with the strikers.

Colombian demonstrators on Tuesday announced they will begin unblocking roads nationwide so that President Ivan Duque will have no reason to not negotiate with protest leaders.

"We have already unblocked over 40 roads in the departments of Cauca, Nariño, Huila, Caqueta, and Tolima," the Colombian Federation of Educators (FECODE) Representative Nelson Alarcon said.

Social organizations are willing to seek a solution to the crisis Colombia has been facing since April 28, when the people took to the streets to protest against Duque and his neoliberal policies.

Nevertheless, Alarcon explained that "the points of resistance will be gradually unblocked, depending on the government's willingness to set up a dialogue table with the National Strike Committee (CPN) leaders."

In Cauca, farmers and protesters set up a five-day humanitarian corridor, which could be extended if negotiations progress.

This is Bogotá, Colombia last night. A month after protests began — with demonstrators angry over poverty, inequality, lack of opportunity, state violence and more — people continue to gather by the thousands. pic.twitter.com/g43g812M8G — julieturkewitz (@julieturkewitz) May 29, 2021

"Although protesters have started to unblock roads, this does not mean that they have lowered the alarm. If the government does not keep its promise, we will take to the streets once again," Alarcon pointed out.

The announcement of the road blockade came as the United Nations (UN) called on the Colombian government and the National Strike Committee's spokespersons to move forward in negotiations.

"The country needs to hear a message of peace already," UN Verification Mission Chief in Colombia Carlos Ruiz recalled.

Amid these new developments, the Colombian Ombudsman's Office pledged to make the Duque administration listen to the CPN leaders.