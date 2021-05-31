Colombia: House to Vote No-Confidence Against Defense Minister

Despite the innumerable allegations of repression, Molano is expected to be supported by the majority of the House and to continue as Minister of Defense.

The president of the Colombian House of Representatives, Germán Blanco, summoned for next Tuesday the congressmen to process with the respective vote the motion of censure against the Minister of Defense, Diego Molano.

According to the Chamber president, the vote on the motion of censure will proceed in compliance with Article 135 of the Legislative instance, "once a chamber pronounces on the motion of censure, its decision inhibits the other chamber to pronounce on the same," says the article.

Although Minister Molano will have to render accounts to the Chamber, it is estimated that he will have the support to ratify him in office since most of the legislators are part of the Government party and allied political groups.

The congressmen, when it comes to legal battles (such as the motion of censure), put their knees on the ground and under the table they shoot the minister the absolution in exchange for a favor", said representative Germán Navas Talero.

Last May 27, the Senate rejected the motion of censure against Molano with 79 votes vs. 31 congress members who asked for his departure given the denunciations of repression of the public force against the demonstrators, who have already completed 34 days mobilized in all the regions of the country.