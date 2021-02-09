Colombians Ask Ex-President Santos To Back Peace Accords

"The Peace Accord looks more like death than life. Especially for... people who will never be in the headlines until the day they die," said an ex-guerrilla leader.

The Commons Party (Comunes) President Rodrigo Londoño on Monday called on Colombia's former President Juan Manuel Santos (2010-2018) to meet with President Ivan Duque to address the compliance of the 2016 Peace Accords in light of the increasing murders of ex-combatants.

Londoño (aka Timochenko) said that the Duque administration has failed to fulfill several guarantees, especially the reincorporation of demobilized combatants and their security.

He warned that Duque is influenced by political actors "who secretly promote war and long for the dreadful past".

Recognizing the important role played by the Peace guarantors, Timochenko asked Santos to also meet with those who took part in and supported the negotiations.

"Today, for many of us, the Peace Accord looks more like death than life. Especially for those whose names are almost anonymous...people who will never be in the headlines until the day they die, murdered in any street or corner of Colombia," Londoño wrote.

"2020 was the most violent year since the peace agreement was signed, with police and armed forces linked to violence against activists."@Lord_Collins raises human rights concerns over Colombia with British govt minister @tariqahmadbt.



Londoño reaffirmed his party's commitment to "democracy and reconciliation" while acknowledging and lamenting the suffering caused by years of armed conflict.

"We walked in the Peace process with enormous doubts and internal crises, to convert that, after much work, into a solid conviction that made us sign something that we agreed never to erase," he added.

Last month, Colombia's Special Jurisdiction for Peace noted that this year has been the most violent start of a year since the signing of the peace accords, reporting 14 assassinations of social leaders, 6 massacres, and 5 murders of ex-combatants taking place between Jan. 1st until 24th.