'Cacerolazo for Life' Kicks Off in Colombia

The "cacerolazo" is planned throughout the country starting at 7:00 pm local time this Wednesday.

Social organizations demand from the government an effective plan to overcome the perennial economic crisis.

Political and social organizations in Colombia will take to the streets this Wednesday night to demand improvements in the health system and citizens' living conditions.

This new massive "cacerolazo" in defense of life and basic income for Colombians will occur this Wednesday, February 10, starting at 7:00 pm local time.

These groups argue that, after almost a year of isolation to implement measures due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Colombian people's situation is the same.

There are no real solutions to the people's problems, asserts the movement for a Universal Basic Income, Colombia Humana, which points out that if the government does not provide guarantees for a dignified life, the people will express it in the streets.

The National Indigenous Organization of Colombia urged citizens to join the National "Cacerolazo," which also calls for a halt to the assassinations of the most disadvantaged populations, as well as social assistance policies for indigenous peoples, Afro-Colombians, peasants, rural and urban communities, and for the most impoverished sectors.

A cacerolazo protest against fracking pilot projects will take place in Puerto Wilches, Colombia on Thursday February 11. For more on this and the Canadian company that could be awarded a contract next month to frack near Puerto Wilches, https://t.co/pOYAqQTJGf #PBIaccompanies pic.twitter.com/qStwUCRIni — Peace Brigades International - Canada (@PBIcanada) February 10, 2021

"We demand life guarantees for indigenous peoples, Afrodescendents, peasants, rural and urban communities, and for the most impoverished sectors," the organization explained in a statement on Twitter.

For its part, the Comunes party stated that "Colombians deserve a dignified life, that is why we join the cacerolazo. Colombia is tired of the crisis falling on the least favored."

Likewise, the senator of that political force, Sandra Ramírez, expressed her support to the street actions and sent a message to join and demand from the government of Colombian President Iván Duque the implementation of the basic income for the poorest sectors of the population and the application of vaccines against COVID-19.

"Faced with the second wave of the pandemic, effective and comprehensive measures are needed to face the pandemic, prevent its expansion and overcome the health, social and economic crisis that the country is experiencing," said 230 organizations and social, political, and academic networks and 600 Colombian personalities.

In their communication, they demand to the Government and the Congress of the Republic the following measures to be applied in the shortest possible time, summarized under the following concepts: Basic Income to survive, Quarantine to prevent, and Vaccine now not to die.