Colombia: Army Soldiers Killed Two Minors in Huila

The teenagers were riding a motorcycle when they were approached and shot to death by military personnel from the Magdalena Infantry Battalion No. 27.

Social organizations from the municipality of San Agustin, in Huila Department, Colombia, Monday denounced the murder of two minors at a military checkpoint near the town of El Palmar.

The teenagers were identified as Joselino Irua, 14, and Emerson Dussan, 16. Preliminary investigations show that they were riding a motorcycle when they were approached by military personnel from the Magdalena Infantry Battalion No. 27.

The soldiers allegedly shot in the abdominal area of the minors, who were taken one to the Arsenio Repiso hospital in San Agustin and the other to the hospital of Pitalito municipality. There they died from the impact of a rifle bullet.

"We are investigating the events of this Sunday night when, apparently, members of the Battalion wounded two minors," Colombia's Army stated.

#Colombia | An Indigenous mobilization of over 8,000 people, reject the massacres, assassination of social leaders, criminalization of social protest, and to defend territory, life, peace, and democracy. Look at this pictures from our team as the Minga arrived in Bogotá on Sunday pic.twitter.com/NNBBOTJQHd — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) October 20, 2020