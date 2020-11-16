Colombia: Army Soldiers Killed Two Minors in Huila

Social organizations from the municipality of San Agustin, in Huila Department, Colombia, Monday denounced the murder of two minors at a military checkpoint near the town of El Palmar.
RELATED:
Hunger Protests Grow in Colombia Amid Coronavirus Lockdown
The teenagers were identified as Joselino Irua, 14, and Emerson Dussan, 16. Preliminary investigations show that they were riding a motorcycle when they were approached by military personnel from the Magdalena Infantry Battalion No. 27.
The soldiers allegedly shot in the abdominal area of the minors, who were taken one to the Arsenio Repiso hospital in San Agustin and the other to the hospital of Pitalito municipality. There they died from the impact of a rifle bullet.
"We are investigating the events of this Sunday night when, apparently, members of the Battalion wounded two minors," Colombia's Army stated.
The president of the 'Mais' Movement, Martha Peralta, shared a sensitive video Twitter showing community members helping the victims.
Meanwhile, Human Rights Organizations denounced the systematic killings of Indigenous peoples in Colombia, after learning about the crime against Professor Embera, Genaro Isabare, who was found tortured and killed in Alto Baudo, Choco.
An armed group attacked the Embera Dobida Indigenous community in Ecevede, an Ankozo Catru and Dubasa Indigenous reservation, and detained the professor. The next day the leader's body was found.