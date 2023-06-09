Colombian Government and ELN Sign Bilateral Cease-Fire in Havana

The ceasefire will last 180 days and will come into effect on August 3. It will be extendable, if necessary.

The Colombian government and the National Liberation Army (ELN) signed a bilateral ceasefire agreement at the end of the third cycle of their peace talks in Havana, Cuba.

The closing of the third cycle of negotiations took place in the presence of the presidents of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, and Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, the delegations of the Colombian government and the National Liberation Army (ELN).

Colombian Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva and chief negotiator Otty Patiño also led the signing of the agreements by the government delegation, while the ELN was led by its first and second commanders, Antonio García and Pablo Beltrán, respectively.

On the occasion, the parties announced the Cuba Accords which contemplate the process for the participation of society in the construction of peace and the bilateral, national and temporary ceasefire agreement.

During the closing of the Third Cycle at the Peace Dialogue Table between the National Government and the ELN, President Gustavo Petro spoke about the importance of dialogue to end the war that has affected our country for decades.

During the closing of the Third Cycle at the Peace Dialogue Table between the National Government and the ELN, President Gustavo Petro spoke about the importance of dialogue to end the war that has affected our country for decades.

The Dialogue Table adopted the declaration "Readiness for the process of participation of society and the bilateral cease-fire." It was agreed that the peace talks table will enter into "a permanent activity that combines different modalities of work in different scenarios and times, maintaining the cycles of talks."

The parties agreed that the UN and the Catholic Church will monitor compliance with the ceasefire agreed this Friday. Every two months, there will be a follow-up meeting.

The parties thanked Cuba for hosting this cycle and as guarantor in the ceasefire agreement. The next cycle of negotiations between the ELN and the Colombian government will take place in Caracas, Venezuela, from August 14 to September 4.