Petro to Attend Peace Negotiations Cycle Closing Ceremony

The Colombian High Commissioner for Peace hopes that the first phase of the ceasefire will be valid throughout the national territory and will last for six months.

On Thursday night, President Gustavo Petro arrived in Havana to attend the closing ceremony of the third cycle of peace negotiations between the Colombian State and the National Liberation Army (ELN).

His presence at this event has a high symbolic value since it is the first time that he has accompanied the closing of a round of dialogue, which generates expectations about the content and scope of the agreements.

Previously, the Colombian Government announced that the bilateral ceasefire will be the key point of the agreements reached in this round of negotiations.

The Petro administration's chief negotiator Otty Patiño hopes the ceasefire includes the suspension of hostilities towards civilians such as forced confinement, displacement, and recruitment of minors.

The Colombian High Commissioner for Peace Ivan Danilo hopes that the first phase of the ceasefire will be valid throughout the national territory and will last for six months.

The peace talks began in November 2022 in Caracas, where the parties agreed to promote humanitarian relief in some of the regions hardest hit by the armed conflict.

The second cycle of talks, held between February and March in Mexico City, concluded with the government's recognition of the ELN's political status as a "rebel armed organization."