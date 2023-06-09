Four Missing Children Found Alive in Colombian Jungle

The indigenous minors from the Huitoto community were traveling in a small plane that crashed in Guaviare on May 1.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro confirmed Friday that the country's Military Forces managed to find alive four indigenous children missing since last May 1 in the Amazon region.

"A joy for the whole country! Found alive the 4 children who were lost 40 days ago in the Colombian jungle," Petro said on his official Twitter account.

The president said in a press conference that the indigenous communities participated in the search and along with the military forces found the children in the jungle of Guaviare. "They are an example of survival, these children are today, the children of Peace," Petro said.

In addition to the Army, 85 indigenous people from different communities with experience in rescue and in jungle areas took part in the search operations.

¡Una alegría para todo el país! Aparecieron con vida los 4 niños que estaban perdidos hace 40 días en la selva colombiana. pic.twitter.com/cvADdLbCpm — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) June 9, 2023

A joy for the whole country! The 4 children who were lost 40 days ago in the Colombian jungle appeared alive.

The children are identified as Lesly Mucutuy, 13 years old; Soleiny Mucutuy, 9 years old; Tien Noriel Ronoque Mucutuy, 4 years old; and Cristin Neriman Ranoque Mucutuy, 1 year old.

They will be transferred to a local hospital in San José del Guaviare and then to Bogotá, local media reported. They will be received by emergency personnel to evaluate their state of health.

In addition to the four children, there were three adults in the aircraft, including the children's mother, the pilot and the co-pilot. All three adults died in the accident, their bodies were found two weeks after the crash on May 1.

The aircraft crashed in the department of Guaviare, on the border with Caqueta. Authorities said the minors were found at a considerable distance from the plane in which they were traveling.