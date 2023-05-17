Colombian Government And ELN Resume Peace Talks

The third round of talks between the Government and the ELN is taking place in Havana, Cuba.

The Colombian government and the National Liberation Army (ELN) announced Wednesday the resumption of peace negotiations after the pause requested by the guerrillas due to statements made by President Gustavo Petro.

"We are resuming the ordinary sessions of the Dialogue Table, after having carried out a first exchange of clarifications on the recent interventions of the president, Gustavo Petro," the parties said in a joint statement.

The ELN said Monday that the negotiations entered "once again into crisis" due to Petro's statements last Friday, in which he questioned the leadership of ELN commanders and considered that the guerrillas' main objective at the moment is the "illicit economies."

According to the joint communiqué, both parties "reaffirm the political character of this dialogue table, of its agreements and of the ELN as an armed rebel organization."

Continúan en #Cuba los diálogos de paz del gobierno de Colombia y el Ejército de Liberación Nacional (ELN), después de realizar un intercambio de aclaraciones sobre las recientes intervenciones del presidente Gustavo Petro #CubaPorLaPaz. pic.twitter.com/k5qGhdb02s — Angel Aragon Cesar (@AngelAragonCes1) May 17, 2023

Likewise, they reiterate their commitment "to achieve in this cycle the agreements on bilateral and national ceasefire, participation of society in peace building, and humanitarian actions and dynamics."

They also ratify their firm decision to remain at the dialogue table until "achieving a peace agreement with the transformations that the country needs."

The third round of talks between the Government and the ELN is taking place in Havana, Cuba. The first two were held in Venezuela and Mexico, respectively.