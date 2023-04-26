Colombia: Vice-President Niece Injured by Stray Bullet in Cali

Karen Vanessa Márquez Silva was taken to the Versalles Clinic, as she was shot in the upper part of her shoulder blade.

A 17-year-old niece of the Vice President of Colombia, Francia Marquez, was the victim of a stray bullet in the neighborhood of El Retiro, Cali, Valle del Cauca department.

Karen Vanessa Marquez Silva was transferred to the Versalles Clinic, as she was shot in the upper part of her shoulder blade. According to reports, she is out of danger and remains in stable condition.

Another young man was with her outside a residence when the shooting broke out in another sector. The boy was also wounded and was taken for medical treatment.

The bullet was not aimed at Marquez's niece, according to authorities, who said it was a confrontation between criminal gangs.

According to the Cali Metropolitan Police, headed by commander Daniel Gualdrón, an investigation is underway. "There is up to $4,437 offered by the Cali Mayor's Office, as payment for information to people who lead us to identify, to clarify the material and intellectual author of this incident," said Gualdrón.

The official pointed to two criminal structures: El Hueco and Africa, which have been affecting the sector since last year. The commander said that in the work against both gangs, "102 arrests and 32 raids" have been made.

Gualdrón also said that "it seems that the injured young man, who was with the minor, was possibly part of the criminal structure of El Hueco."