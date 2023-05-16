Colombian VP Marquez Meets With Kenyan President

Francia Marquez urged African countries to work with Colombia to promote debt swaps for "actions to mitigate climate change."

On Tuesday, Kenya's President William Ruto and Colombian Vice President Francia Marquez held a meeting in Nairobi to enhance the participation of her country in the African Union (AU).

"President Ruto assured that his country is committed to Colombia having a more active and dynamic participation in the AU," Marquez tweeted.

On this regard, for instance, Ruto confirmed that Kenya will work with Colombia to enhance its capacity in the coffee value chain, especially increasing value added and exports.

"We have agreed to explore and expand new areas of trade, investment and partnership," the Kenyan leader stressed.

Last evening, I had the pleasure to join H.E Francia Elena Marquez Mina, the Vice President of Colombia ���� during the presentation of the artistic residential work "kuridi en doble via" hosted by the director of Sankofa Danzafro, the Harambee group of Bomas of Kenya and Kika… pic.twitter.com/Vr7m6RfruS — CS Nakhumicha S. Wafula (@Nakhumicha_S) May 16, 2023

At a meeting with Kenyan VP Rigathi Gachagua, Marquez also urged African countries to work with Colombia to promote debt swaps for "actions to mitigate climate change."

Both vice presidents signed seven agreements to strengthen cooperation in fields such as education, culture, tourism, and teaching of Spanish.

In a hearing before the Colombian Senate in April, Marquez affirmed that her trip to Africa is part of a strategy to have "an unprecedented rapprochement with this continent."

Although Colombia and Kenya have maintained diplomatic relations for 26 years, diplomatic and trade relations between the two countries have been scarce until now.