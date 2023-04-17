Woman Dead In An Explosion In Cúcuta, Colombia

The explosive was located in a trash can near the Immediate Attention Command (CAI).

On Monday, the detonation of an explosive device in the Mercedes Ábrego park in Cúcuta, Norte de Santander department, in northeastern Colombia, left one person dead and four others injured.

The explosion was reported around 11:20 a.m. According to authorities, the explosive was located in a trash can near the Immediate Attention Command (CAI).

Colonel Juan Carlos Ramirez Chaves, commander of the Metropolitan Police of Cucuta (MECUC) confirmed that "the explosion caused the death of a woman, and we have four injured people who are receiving medical attention."

"The strongest hypothesis we have is that the attack was directed against the CAI," said the commander, noting that it could be due to "the response and the work being done against criminal organizations or structures dedicated to drug trafficking."

The area was evacuated for the authorities to carry out the corresponding inspection. The presence of another explosive device was ruled out.

Authorities are investigating to identify the perpetrators. No illegal group has claimed responsibility for the explosion.