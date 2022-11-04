Colombian Chambers Approve 'Total Peace' Law

The new law provide legal conditions for a long-term peace policy, allowing the current and future administrations to establish and implement agreements in favor of peace.

On Thursday, the Senate and the House of Representatives of Colombia approved the report of the "Total Peace" Law, which will allow President Gustavo Petro to dialogue with all the armed groups in the country.

The new law provide legal conditions for a long-term peace policy, allowing the current and future administrations to establish and implement agreements in favor of peace.

More specifically, the representatives of the Colombian State will be able to sign agreements with the spokespersons or members of the illegal armed groups in order to obtain solutions to the armed conflict that has prevailed in this South American country for more than 6 decades.

"Basically, the Law provides instruments to the President of the Republic and the High Commissioner for Peace to achieve a situation of full peace in Colombia," Interior Minister Alfonso Prada said.



"The law is the most solid and inclusive norm approved to date in Colombia. It has the indispensable instruments to inaugurate an era of peace," Historical Pact Senator Ivan Cepeda pointed out.

The "Total Peace" Law also creates the "National Program for the Voluntary Surrender of Arms", which establishes that people who surrender their weapons will be able to avoid criminal prosecution for having possessed weapons illegally.

Additionally, the "Total Peace" law defines that the "Social Service for Peace" can be an option for young people who do not wish to perform compulsory military service.