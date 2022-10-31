Meeting Between Colombian and Venezuelan Presidents on Nov. 1

On Tuesday, Colombian President Gustavo Petro and his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolás Maduro will meet in Caracas.

According to the Colombian Presidency, Petro will travel to the Venezuelan capital with his team. Both sides will discuss bilateral relations and the work plan for the near future.

A statement issued by the Presidency of Colombia confirmed that "a meeting will be held between President Gustavo Petro and the President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro," this Tuesday, November 1.

The two presidents will discuss "the bilateral relations between the two countries, the reopening of the borders and the reentry of Venezuela to the Inter-American Human Rights System."

The Colombian Presidency said: "The meeting is part of the leadership of President Gustavo Petro to boost the region's economy and socialize his agenda in favor of the interests of the Latin American bloc and the protection of the Amazon, and as part of the preliminary meetings to COP 27."

��Este martes, 1° de noviembre, se llevará a cabo un encuentro entre el Presidente @petrogustavo y el Presidente de la República Bolivariana de Venezuela, @NicolasMaduro. pic.twitter.com/wIXDNxYkJX — Presidencia Colombia ���� (@infopresidencia) October 31, 2022

This Tuesday, November 1, a meeting will be held between President Gustavo Petro and the President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro.

COP 27 means the 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference to be held from November 6 to 18, 2022, in Egypt.

The meeting in Caracas between the heads of state was greeted by the first vice-president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), Diosdado Cabello, who said, "dialogue is welcome."

Colombia and Venezuela reestablished their political and commercial relations with the arrival of Gustavo Petro to the presidency on August 7 this year.

Video News: The Colombian Senate Approves Total Peace Bill Promoted by President Gustavo Petro #Colombia #GustavoPetro #peace pic.twitter.com/UcX3GZhCcT — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) October 27, 2022

The Venezuelan president curbed relations between the two countries in 2019 due to the involvement of former Colombian President Iván Duque (2018-2022) in destabilizing acts against Venezuela in collaboration with the U.S. and the Venezuelan extreme right.