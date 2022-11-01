Maduro and Petro Begin Bilateral Meeting in Caracas

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, and his Colombian counterpart, Gustavo Petro, are meeting in Caracas to address the work agenda established by both governments in the framework of the reestablishment of bilateral relations.

Petro arrived on Tuesday at the Miraflores Palace (Government headquarters) with his work team, where Maduro received him.

This is the first meeting in six years between the heads of state of both countries.

Upon his arrival in the Caribbean country, the Colombian president was received by a delegation of the Venezuelan government headed by Vice President Delcy Rodríguez and Foreign Minister Carlos Faría.

According to a communiqué issued by the Colombian government, the leaders will address the following issues during the meeting: the bilateral relationship, the reopening of the border and the reentry of Venezuela to the Inter-American Human Rights System.

Caracas and Bogota took their first steps towards normalizing their relations on July 28, when Faría and his Colombian counterpart, Álvaro Leyva, met at the border to establish a joint agenda that would allow the gradual reestablishment of their diplomacy.

Since then, both governments appointed their ambassadors in both countries, which gave way to the reestablishment of consular and commercial relations and the opening of the border on September 26.