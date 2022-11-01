Venezuela and Colombia Consolidate Bilateral Relations

The Venezuelan president described the day with his Colombian counterpart as fruitful, intense and extensive.

The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, and his Colombian counterpart, Gustavo Petro, signed a joint declaration on Tuesday after a working meeting held in Caracas (capital) to consolidate bilateral relations and deepen integration.

In statements to the media from the Miraflores Palace, the seat of government, the Venezuelan President described the day as fruitful, intense and extensive.

"We have discussed various issues of bilateral cooperation between Colombia and Venezuela, two countries that have a mark in history for brotherhood and understanding," said President Maduro.

He also said that the meeting with his Colombian counterpart was "auspicious with good results" and that among the points discussed are:

Commercial and economic alliances.

Areas linked to peace.

The new steps towards a total and safe opening of borders and other issues of multilateral interest.

"We have discussed security and the due and proper functioning of that border. We have talked about strengthening cooperation between Monomeros, Pequiven and all the work related to fertilizers, " he said.

The Head of State added that they also exchanged on strengthening international organizations such as the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), the recovery of the Amazon, and the return of Venezuela to the Andean Community of Nations, among others.

Another point was the need to take a common regional position at the Cop-27 meeting on climate change, to be held on November 6.

"Surely, from now on, in the remainder of this year, 2022, there will be good news for both populations. Surely, from 2023 onwards, we will be taking steps to integrate and strengthen the relations between our peoples, our governments and our two countries," he said.

For his part, President Petro highlighted the importance of unity for both peoples. "It is unnatural, anti-historical, for Colombia and Venezuela to separate. It happened once, and it should not happen again because we are the same people," he said.

The President highlighted the importance of developing trade between both countries and the plan for the care and conservation of the Amazon as a global pillar of the environment in the context of the climate crisis.

The Head of State made it clear that he is committed to the real integration of Latin America, "a real integration in projects, not only in speeches," and invited Chile, Ecuador, Bolivia and Peru to "accept the reintegration of Venezuela to the Andean Community."

"We can be a lighthouse if we want to. Latin America and the Caribbean must be integrated, locate the causes of democracy, link ourselves to the people and be able to light a century of the lights again; otherwise, what is coming is extinction. We have a role in fulfilling a mission", emphasized the President.

This is the first meeting between the presidents of both countries after the reestablishment of bilateral relations in several areas.