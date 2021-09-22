Colombia and the United States Strengthen Military Alliance

The Duke administration decorated U.S. Admiral Craig with the Grand Cross for his “distinguished services” and work in partnership with Colombia.

On Tuesday, the United States Ambassador to Colombia Philip Goldberg and United States Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) Commander Faller Craig delivered two Hercules C-130 aircraft to President Ivan Duque's administration.

The Colombian Defense Minister Diego Molano said the U.S. aircraft will be used for humanitarian operations, troop transport, national security, and fire control.

These planes can carry 16 tons of cargo and 110 armed men, 64 paratroopers, and 72 stretchers. These capabilities allow them to perform search and rescue, troop infiltration, and cargo drop operations.

"What we are seeing is a common purpose of maintaining security against transnational crimes such as drug trafficking and guaranteeing security in the hemisphere," Molano said.

In September 2020, as right wing paramilitaries carried out numerous massacres in Colombia, the Israeli military gave a several-day training to special forces of the Colombian military. They even made these hideous patches to commemorate their alliance. https://t.co/m8TqIoLBmP pic.twitter.com/oXaoAEoj2Q — Dan Cohen (@dancohen3000) May 27, 2021

At the aircraft reception ceremony, the Duke administration decorated Admiral Craig with the Grand Cross for his “distinguished services” and work in partnership with Colombia.

Earlier this week, Attorney General Francisco Barbosa held a meeting with Heide Fulton, who is Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Programs in the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement.

During their meeting, they addressed issues related to drug trafficking as a transnational crime, the defense of human rights, and the murders of social leaders in Colombia.