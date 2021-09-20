Colombia: Journalist Marcos Montalvo Murdered in Tulua

He was in a commercial establishment located in ‘La Esperanza’ neighborhood when killers on a motorcycle approached him.

On Sunday night, Colombian journalist Marcos Montalvo was shot dead in the Tulua municipality in the Valle del Cauca department.

"We deeply mourn the assassination of Montalvo, who exercised the work of journalist for many years in the heart of Valle del Cauca," said the Tulus Mayor Jhon Gomez said.

"We offer a US$26,000 reward in exchange for information leading to the capture of the perpetrators of this reprehensible act,” the Valle del Cauca Governor Clara Roldan announced.

Montalvo was in a commercial establishment located in ‘La Esperanza’ neighborhood when killers on a motorcycle approached him. One of the men got off the vehicle, fired several shots, and then fled in an unknown direction.

ONU alerta sobre asesinatos sistemáticos contra líderes sociales en Colombiahttps://t.co/xuTobCqP7i pic.twitter.com/UKVkOsbLSO — PSUV (@PartidoPSUV) September 18, 2021

The tweet reads, "UN warns of systematic killings of social leaders in Colombia."

Montalvo was a renowned journalist. During his professional career, he worked for El Tabloide de Tulua, El Caleño, El Pais de Cali, and other media outlets.

Following the events, some inhabitants of Tulua have called for security measures, taking into account that his murder came just one day after the massacre of three people in the rural area.

According to the National Institute of Legal Medicine (NILM), in the first seven months of this year, there were 67 homicides in Talua, which has population of only 250,000 inhabitants.