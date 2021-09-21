Colombia: Five Social Leaders Killed on Monday

So far this year, 124 social leaders and human rights defenders have been killed in Colombia.

The Institute for Development and Peace Studies (INDEPAZ) denounced that five social leaders were murdered on Monday, which increased the number of leaders assassinated since the signing of the Peace Agreement to 1,235.

Maria Ramirez, who was murdered in Antioquia, worked as a teacher at the Porfirio Barba Jacob Educational Institution in Santa Rosa de Osos. Two hired assassins killed her while she was on her way to the school where she taught.

Jose Pai and Jovanny Garcia, who were members of the Awa Quejuambi Feliciana and Hojal La Turbia Indigenous communities, disappeared on Sept. 19 and were found dead with several signs of violence.

Dilio Bailarin, a member of the Alto Guayabalito Community in the Choco department, was also killed. The Indigenous leader had recently received threats coming from armed groups located in the municipality of Carmen del Darien.

Photos have surfaced of both Colombian narco-puppet Iván Duque and his puppeteer Álvaro Uribe with Tony Intriago, the Miami-based Venezuelan who recruited the Colombian hitmen accused of murdering Haitian president Jovenel Moïse.



The US empire's fingerprints are all over this. pic.twitter.com/C3jlfIFhts — Dan Cohen (@dancohen3000) July 14, 2021

INDEPAZ also informed that David Viscue, a member of the Lopez Adentro Community in the Cauca Valley, was also murdered. According to information provided by the Human Rights Network of the Association of Indigenous Councils of Northern Cauca (ACIN), he was traveling in a private vehicle and was intercepted by armed men who shot him to death.

"The State has not generated the protection conditions that it should provide... We continue to suffer violence... because there has been no intervention by the authorities," said Carmen Gembuel, the chief councilor of the Regional Indigenous Council of Cauca (CRIC).

INDEPAZ made a special call to the authorities to pay attention to the alerts regarding the actions of irregular armed groups. So far, 124 social leaders and human rights defenders have been killed in Colombia in 2021.