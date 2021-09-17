Colombian President Duque is Rejected At The Madrid Book Fair

He ratified his alliance with the U.S. by requesting the Biden administration not to relax the blockade against the Bolivarian revolution.

On Thursday, about 30 bookstores rejected the presence of President Ivan Duque in Spain arguing that Colombian writers who denounced State terrorism in their country have been banned from the Madrid book fair, where the far-right politician was expected to take part.

That criticism, however, was not an isolated act. During the last few days, hundreds of citizens have held rallies in Madrid to denounce the violation of human rights and other crimes committed by the Duque administration. As a result of this environment, the Colombian president announced that he would not present his autobiographical book at the book fair.

"We come to Spain exclusively to strengthen cooperation in tourism, trade, and security," the right-wing politician said to justify his decision, implying that the Madrid fair no longer guaranteed the existence of "political neutrality."

"Neutral literature does not exist," the Spanish writers recalled, adding that the Colombian army, police, and paramilitary groups left 78 people dead, 800 citizens injured, and 91 people missing during the latest protests.

Hundreds took to the streets of Madrid to protest the visit of the right-wing Colombian President Iván Duque, calling him a "president who rules for death, a president elected by drug trafficking." pic.twitter.com/T4eCaCTjUy — redfish (@redfishstream) September 14, 2021

Despite this, the Spanish Council of Ministers approved to grant Duque the "Order of Isabella the Catholic," one of the highest recognitions that this country grants to foreigners.

During his official visit, the Colombian president took the opportunity to ratify his alliance with the United States by requesting the Biden administration not to relax the blockade against the Bolivarian revolution.

"A presidential election is needed as soon as possible in Venezuela," Duque said, thus evidencing his role within the U.S. strategy aimed at pressing for the departure of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro.

