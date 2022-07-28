Colombia's Foreign Minister-Designate Leyva Visits Venezuela

His visit constitutes a first accurate sign of the reestablishment of diplomatic relations between Venezuela and Colombia.

On Thursday, Venezuela's Foreign Affairs Minister Carlos Faria received Colombian Minister-Designate of Foreign Affairs Alvaro Leyva Duran in the state of Tachira.

"Today is a day of joy for Tachira. At The Lions Palace, I received Alvaro Leyva, the Foreign Affairs Minister appointed by Colombia's President-Elect Gustavo Petro," said Tachira Governor Freddy Bernal.

Leyva Duran's visit acquires special relevance given that it constitutes the first accurate sign of the reestablishment of diplomatic relations between Venezuela and Colombia.

The victory of the Historic Pact presidential candidate Gustavo Petro in the elections held on June 19 brought to Colombians and Venezuelans a renewed hope of normalizing the economic, political, and cultural relations that their nations maintained for decades.

Today we remember Latin American liberator Simon Bolivar, born in Caracas, Venezuela, on this day in 1783.



Bolivar guided the struggle against Spanish colonialism, leading revolutions that established an independent Colombia, Bolivia, Peru, Ecuador and Venezuela. pic.twitter.com/SxoPmn2uHo — Progressive International (@ProgIntl) July 24, 2022

"I congratulate Gustavo Petro and Francia Marquez for the historic victory in the presidential elections in Colombia. The will of the Colombian people, who came out to defend the path of democracy and peace, was heard. New times are in sight for this sister country," Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro said on that occasion.

Relations between these countries deteriorated rapidly as a result of the actions implemented by the U.S. and its regional allies, among whom was Colombian President Ivan Duque (2018-2022). Over the last month, joy has also engulfed people living in the border who hope that the reestablishment of trade will contribute to the economic well-being of their territories.

"Sometimes about 400 vehicles entered Venezuela every day and about 200 arrived in Colombia," said Leonardo Mendez, a cargo trucker who recalled the ground traffic that existed before the rupture of diplomatic relations in 2015.