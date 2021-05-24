Colombian Police Wound Young Man in the Eye in Cajamarca

From April 28 to May 21, Colombia has registered 855 victims of physical violence, 43 homicides, 1,264 arbitrary detentions, and 575 violent interventions.

Colombian human rights defenders on Monday denounced that a young man was wounded in his right eye after being shot by the Mobil Anti-riot Squadron (ESMAD) during a peaceful demonstration in Cajamarca.

The violent incident occurred after the ESMAD agents arbitrarily detained eight citizens, sparking a confrontation between protesters and police. The young man, whose name has not been disclosed, suffered internal bleeding after the shooting. His condition is critical.

He is the latest victim of the systematic police brutality with which President Ivan Duque has responded to the massive protests unleashed on April 28.

According to the NGO Temblores, 39 people have suffered eye assaults, 153 protesters have been shot with firearms, and 21 women have been raped.

A graffiti reading 'Missing Persons' referring to people reported missing during protests against President Ivan Duque's government, is seen on a main street in Bogota, Colombia

From April 28 to May 21, the Institute for Development and Peace Studies (INDEPAZ) has recorded 2,905 cases of police brutality, 855 victims of physical violence, 43 homicides, 1,264 arbitrary detentions, and 575 violent interventions. Dialogue between the government and strike's representatives will continue this Monday amid the escalating tensions in Cajamarca. The meeting will take place shortly after Peace Commissioner Miguel Ceballos announced his resignation. The Strike Committee hopes that Ceballos' decision will not affect the development of the negotiations, as the commissioner was leading the government's representative team.