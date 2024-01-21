Colombia: Two Massacres in the Same Day of 2024

This Sunday massacres are the fifth and sixth violent assassination of the year.

The Institute of Studies for Development and Peace (Indepaz) of Colombia reported this Sunday that three people were murdered in the San Carlos neighborhood of the municipality of El Copey, in the department of Cesar, in the north of the country.

Indepaz said that in 2023 there were 188 people killed while developing some kind of leadership or defense of human rights. This Sunday massacres are the fifth and sixth violent assassination of the year.

According to the organization, "the events occurred when two men entered a house and attacked with firearms those who were there", on the night of Saturday January 20.

The victims of the fifth massacre recorded in the South American country so far in 2024, were identified as Miguel Naizir Morales, Martín Enrique Lara Tovar and a third person named Edwin, of which no other details are available so far.

The Ombudsman’s Office has issued early warnings such as 010/22 on the risks at the national level due to the presence of armed actors, in which he points out the risks for the population of confronting illegal structures interested in the profits left by economies such as drug trafficking, threats and extortions.

Indepaz also dennounced the killing of trhee people more in Morales, Bolivar. The victims were two men and a woman, whose identity is unknown at this time. According to local media, a minor was injured in the incident.

The entity reported as well that this area have a strong presence of armed actors, and other groups which indicates the risk to the population due to confrontations between illegal structures. - Wales, economies such as micro- trafficking, threats and extortion.