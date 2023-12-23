Colombia: Mayor Killed in Cauca Valley

The mayor of the town of Guachené, Elmer Abonía Rodríguez was shot dead this Friday in the department (province) of Cauca, in southwestern Colombia.

According to the first reports of the crime, the murder of Abonía Rodríguez was perpetrated by unknown persons in the village of Pavito. Abonia and his escort were intercepted by individuals who shot them multiple times as they were leaving a meeting.

Through his X account, previously, President Gustavo Petro sent a message referring to the facts and announced that this Saturday, December 23, a security council would be initiated: "Repudiate the assassination of the mayor of Guachené, Cauca, Elmer Abonia Rodríguez. In a few minutes the security council will begin to take decisions on Cauca," said the Colombian leader.

The governor of Cauca, Elías Larrahondo, confirmed the crime and pointed out that the murder of the mayor of Guachené, is not fair to that people. Larrahondo expressed sadness at the mayor’s murder and recalled that in life Elmer Abonía Rodríguez was a working leader, fighter and example for many.

Elmer Abonia Rodríguez

22/12/23

Guachené, Cauca



Elmer Abonia Rodríguez era el alcalde actual del municipio de Guachené, Cauca. Había hecho una carrera como funcionario público, lo cual en 2019 le permitió ganar las elecciones y ocupar la alcaldía para el periodo 2020-2023. pic.twitter.com/dDw7aUFIxk — INDEPAZ (@Indepaz) December 23, 2023

Governor Elías Larrahondo said that they will advance in the investigations to find those responsible for the assassination of the mayor of Guachené, nine days after the end of his term.

Faced with this painful event, the Colombian Federation of Municipalities expressed its deep regret and repudiation, urging the prompt prosecution of those responsible. He also stressed the importance of ensuring the safety and security of incumbent and elected mayors.

This was not the first episode of violence the Mayor faced. In a previous incident, on December 29, 2022, Abonia was the victim of an armed robbery of his vehicle while travelling with his security equipment.