President Petro Seeks The Vatican To Host Peace Negotiations

On Friday, Colombian President Gustavo Petro proposed to Pope Francis the celebration in the Vatican of a round of peace negotiations with the National Liberation Army (ELN).

"It is possible that we may have a round here and we will talk with the ELN. It seems that we can build an even deeper step in the renunciation of violence with a scenario like this. It would seem very suggestive for society as a whole," Petro said after a meeting in the Vatican.

"The Pope agrees that we should take deeper steps in the peace agreements. The Catholic Church has been a great support in Colombia for all peace processes," he added.

"I would be very interested that the next round, or the round that can be established with the ELN, can take place here for many reasons that have to do with history," the Colombian president said from St. Peter's Square.

UN SECURITY COUNCIL BACKS PEACE PROCESS IN COLOMBIA



The UN Security Council issues a statement, reaffirming its "full and unanimous support for the peace process in Colombia." The declaration underscores global commitment to fostering stability in the region.



In a related matter, the Colombian government announced the conclusion of the third cycle of peace talks with the Central High Command (ECM) of the former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC).

Initiated on January 11, this cycle concluded with the establishment of a bilateral ceasefire that will last until July 15. During this ceasefire, it is expected that the EMC will not carry out "retentions for economic purposes," which the Colombian government considers "kidnappings for extortion purposes."

The EMC committed to humanitarian actions to prevent armed contact, facilitate the return of civilians and/or combatants, and maintain humanitarian corridors.

At the end of this negotiating cycle, the parties also committed to coordinating with the International Red Cross the search and delivery actions for individuals.