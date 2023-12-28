The OHCHR Asks Colombia to Protect the Nasa People

The UN Human Rights Office has documented six homicides of Nasa leaders so far this year.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) called on the Colombian government to take action to protect the Nasa Indigenous people.

The OHCHR's office in Colombia expressed deep concern about the escalating violence in the Cauca department, where six Nasa human rights defenders have been killed this year.

It urged Colombian authorities to implement effective protection measures to ensure the safety and cultural and physical survival of the Nasa people.

The OHCHR also called on armed groups to cease killings, threats, harassment, recruitment of children, and forced displacements.

Brilliant intervention from Colombia in the closing #COP28 plenary. "The politics at this COP have been between fossil fuel capital, and life.... the economic model has not yet changed.... the energy transition cannot be at the expense of indigenous peoples, women, or nature".�� pic.twitter.com/Up0t9KXa7R — Kathryn Brown (@KathrynABrown) December 13, 2023

The UN Human Rights Office documented six homicides of Nasa authorities, leaders, or human rights defenders this year, with the most recent incident occurring on December 24 when Indigenous Guard member Eliecer Chocue was shot.

The OHCHR also condemned the forced use and recruitment of children by armed groups and criticized armed conflicts taking place within civilian populations.

It reiterated the obligation of armed actors to respect international humanitarian law and human rights, particularly the rights of ethnic groups, including their autonomy and self-governance.

Furthermore, the UN office called on the Colombian government to fulfill its obligation to guarantee the human rights of the population and work with ethnic authorities to develop a protection plan for their lives, culture, and territory.