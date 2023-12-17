Colombia: Closed the 5th Peace Debates Cicle With the ELN

The fifth cycle of peace talks between the Government of Colombia and the National Liberation Army (ELN) concluded this Sunday in Mexico City with six agreements that reinforce the will of the two parties to move forward in the negotiations, which began last year.

"It is my duty to give good news to Colombia. After critical moments, we moved firmly towards peace," said the new chief negotiator of the Colombian government with the ELN guerrilla group, Vera Grabe, at the closing ceremony held in the Mexican capital.

Both parts accorded the reaffirmation of the port of arrival of this peace process, agreed upon in the II Cycle held in Mexico City in March of this year, the suspension of withholdings for economic purposes, according to the ELN, within the framework of the extension of the Ceasefire scheduled for the end of January of next year.

The creation of conditions for the extension of the Ceasefire, the Oversight and Verification Mechanism (MVV) and measures against the actions of paramilitary forces and different armed groups, the creation of economic and financial conditions for the materialization of the Mexico Agreement, as well.

EL QUINTO CICLO DE DIÁLOGOS AFIANZA EL PROCESO DE PAZ



Las delegaciones del Gobierno de la República de Colombia y del Ejército de Liberación Nacional – ELN, hemos avanzado en afianzar el Proceso de Paz iniciado en la ciudad de Caracas en noviembre de 2022. pic.twitter.com/E5a2W8ISk3 — Delegación ELN (@DelegacionEln) December 17, 2023

Also, the resumption of the society participation process, the completion of its design phase in April of next year and the creation of a national participation network and the formation of eight (8) critical zones, humanitarian meetings and a committee of the Board to coordinate the care plans and social transformations of the zones.

For his part, the head of the ELN delegation, alias Pablo Beltrán, said that the guerrillas and the Colombian government are pursuing the same goal: peace. " We are partners, we are responsible for building that mandate," he said; and he affirmed that the celebration of the Peace Dialogues are a contribution to change the culture of confrontation and to seek conciliation in the South American country.

Once again, the Republic of Cuba is making another great contribution to this peace process. It will host the VI Cycle from January 22, 2024 and will facilitate the Intercycles Contact Point of the Dialogue Table. Total gratitude to the Cuban people and government, said the ELN on X.