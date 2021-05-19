Colombia Sets For Another Day Of Massive Mobilizations

Demonstrators are urging Duque to put an end to police brutality, which has caused at least 42 deaths in the last two weeks.

Colombia's National Strike Committee (CNP) this Wednesday called for a new national mobilization after several failed dialogue attempts with representatives of President Ivan Duque's administration.

"Duque does not want to negotiate, and he refuses to provide guarantees," the CNP stated after the government ordered security forces to evict peaceful protesters blocking the country's main highways.

On Tuesday, the blockades were reported on roads of the Valle del Cauca, Nariño, Cauca, and Casanare departments. They took place as part of the anti-government protests that have rocked the country since April 28.

"There is a criminal interest to affect and sabotage the economy behind many of these blockades," Duque said to justify the further deployment of military and Mobile Anti-Riot Squadron (ESMAD) agents to disperse the protesters.

Protests haven’t died down in Colombia. This is from today in Pereira! ������



pic.twitter.com/T3gdfnx39T — Parceros United (@ParcerosUnited) May 12, 2021

The road blockades occurred one day after government representatives did not agree to the CNP demands. Demonstrators mainly urged an end to police brutality, which has caused at least 42 deaths in the last two weeks. "We will continue in the streets protesting. The government does not recognize the gravity and dimension of State violence against protesters. It does not recognize human rights violations," the CNP pointed out. The Colombian president issued a shock plan to stimulate youth employment. The Strike Committee, however, assured that such measure is insufficient. "On Monday, Duque announced the military deployment upsurge while we were meeting. There is no possible dialogue. The government wants to sweep away the national strike, and it will fail," the CNP concluded.